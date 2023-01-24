KENTUCKY (WEHT) – State officials have secured another Eastern Kentucky site with higher ground to build new homes for flooding victims.

The Team Kentucky Eastern Relief Fund, in partnership with local non-profit builders, will be funding the second location. The 50-acre site will be located just five miles from downtown Hazard and will feature about 150 houses. Governor Beshear says there is still a lot of work to be done.

Beshear said, “It’s gonna take longer than any of us would like, but I remain just as committed today as I was on that first day and I know everyone in here is too. When it comes to helping Kentuckians who have been through the worst there is no Democrat, no Republican, no red, no blue, there is just the good people of Kentucky who are going to be there for their neighbors.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes just a month after the first building site was announced on the Knott-Perry county line. The state is currently scouting future development.