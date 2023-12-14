HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first Team Kentucky update of his second term on Thursday. During the press conference, the governor discussed Kentucky State Police drug seizures, a grant for electric vehicle charging stations and named this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Here’s what was discussed during the December 14 Team Kentucky update:

Economic development

Governor Beshear highlighted private-sector investments made in the commonwealth over the past four years, with $28.5 billion announced since December 2019. The governor also said more than 940 private-sector new-location and expansion projects have been announced to create more than 500,000 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

Beshear announced hiring events from two major economic development projects in the commonwealth. BlueOval SK, the partnership between Ford Motor Co. and SK On that plans to build the two largest electric vehicle battery plans in Glendale, is planning to hire approximately 2,000 employees beginning next year. Stellar Snacks will host a job fair on December 16 in Louisville. Stellar Snacks announced a $137 million investment in October to create 350 full-time jobs over the next ten years in West Louisville.

Kentucky State Police drug busts

Beshear announced the total value of Kentucky State Police’s drug seizures in November amounted to over $1.6 million, making last month the highest total value seized this year.

“Because of [Kentucky State Police], dangerous drugs are off the streets and the commonwealth has been made safer,” said Beshear. “This work is never-ending, and we will continue fighting this drug crisis with everything that we can because, as I’ve said time and time again, one Kentuckian lost to drug overdose is one too many.”

In 2023, KSP made 3,121 drug-related arrests, with a total value of drugs seized amounting to over $8 million.

State Corrections Commission grant funding

Beshear announced projects and programs in the commonwealth that provide second-chance opportunities to the justice-involved population can apply for more than $640,000 in grant funding beginning on January 1. A release from the governor’s office says the funding will suport individuals who have committed lesser offenses to participate in home incarcerations, work release, treatment and employee training.

“My faith teaches me the importance of forgiveness,” said Beshear, “that every person is a child of God and everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed. I want to encourage eligible government agencies, private nonprofits and charitable organizations across the commonwealth to apply for this funding so that we can continue with our momentum in crating second chances.”

Electric vehicle charging stations

Governor Beshear announced that in Spring of 2024, the federal government is expected to start accepting grant applications from local governments and other eligible entities for $2.5 billion through the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program to build and maintain electric vehicle stations. A release says the grants will prioritize projects in rural areas and low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

You can find out more online here.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

The governor named everyone involved in making the 62nd Inauguration possible as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. This includes the following:

The Kentucky National Guard

Kentucky State Police

The city of Frankfort

Frankfort Police, Fire and EMS

Kentucky Emergency Management

Local emergency management

Frankfort tourism

Kentucky State Parks

Facilities and support services

And all volunteers

“None of Tuesday’s events would have been possible without our incredible workers and volunteers,” said Gov. Beshear. “Hundreds of our people worked tirelessly to make sure that every moment of celebration was extra special, and all of Team Kentucky is grateful.”