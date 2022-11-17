KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Members of the 2023 House Majority Caucus met at the Capitol today to elect a team that will lead the chamber’s efforts for the next two years.

According to a press release, House Speaker David Osborne was nominated for a historic third term, a first for Republicans in the state’s 230 year history. Osborne has served in the Kentucky House since 2005 and previously served as the Speaker Pro Tempore. As it is a constitutional role, Osborne will be affirmed by the entire House when the General Assembly convenes on January 3, 2023.

Osborne said, “I do not take this opportunity lightly and appreciate the faith that my colleagues have placed in me. I also recognize that the people of Kentucky have entrusted all of us with passing legislation that reflects their values and priorities. They know the great potential our Commonwealth possesses and expect us to work together to realize it.”

From Daviess County, House Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles will continue in the role she has held since 2018. Miles presides over majority caucus meetings as members discuss and debate issues before the legislature. In her capacity as Caucus Chair, she plays a key role in setting priorities for the session.

The press release says the leadership team is already engaged in preparing for the upcoming session. Legislators are expected to take the next step in eliminating the state individual income tax by lowering it to 4% in 2024. Officials say lawmakers will also continue their efforts to provide resources to help Kentucky students recover pandemic-related learning losses, eliminate barriers to entering the workforce and eliminating the burden of unnecessary government intrusion.