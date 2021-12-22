Holiday meals are coming to town

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Some families hit by tornadoes on December 10 will get a lot of food December 23.

Operation Bar-B-Q Relief and Lowe’s Home Improvement have decided to work together to provide holiday meals for families. The event will happen in the Dawson Springs Board of Education building parking lot. There will be ham, plenty of sides, rolls, and pie.

People can stop by from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. Since 2011, Operation Bar-B-Q Relief has been deployed over 80 times serving 9 and a half million meals in 30 states.