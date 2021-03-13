House panel tabulates what impeachment petitioners owe

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky legislative panel is presenting bills charging thousands of dollars in costs to the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office.

Media outlets report the House Impeachment Committee on Friday sent letters charging the petitioners more than $62,000 collectively. Petitioners against Gov. Andy Beshear will be asked to pay $42,444. Petitioners against Attorney General Daniel Cameron will face a $7,597 bill. Petitioners against state Rep. Robert Goforth will face a bill of $12,457.

The petitioners will have the ability to object. Some of the petitioners have signaled that they will object to the bills.

