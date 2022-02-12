KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The Kentucky House passed a bill Friday that would raise the pay for Kentucky State police troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers.

The proposal would increase the starting pay by $15,000 dollars. The previous starting pay was set at a minimum of $40,888 annually. Additionally, court officials say the legislation would provide for a 10% pay increase for those at or above the rank of sergeant

KSP ranks 74th among law enforcement agencies in the state for starting pay. The bill now heads to the Senate.