KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) says it is working diligently to respond to areas of Eastern Kentucky affected by extreme flooding, and has given directions on how to report a missing person.

KSP says due to high call volume and to keep lines available for emergency response, KSP urges people to report a missing loved one by sending an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

Your name – first, last

Your phone number

Missing loved one’s name – first, last

Missing loved one’s county of residence

Missing loved one’s description – gender, age, race, etc.

Missing loved one’s home address, and phone number, if known.

If an email is not an option, KSP asks for people to call the appropriate phone number listed below in reporting a disappearance:

Counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

Counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

Counties of Jackson, Owsley or Lee Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404.

Counties of Wolfe or Morgan Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

Harlan County Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.



This information will be forwarded to the appropriate KSP Post for further investigation.

For more information on which Kentucky counties are served by each KSP Post, please visit this website.