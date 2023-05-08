LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, May 9, voters will have the chance to watch Kentucky Republican governor candidates Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles, and Eric Deters debate live at 7 p.m. EST. Kelly Craft qualified for the debate but declined to attend.

The debate will take place at WDKY-TV FOX 56 in Lexington but is not open to in-person viewing. The debate will be broadcast on TV and online, providing complete coverage of every county in Kentucky.

Marvin Bartlett of FOX 56 News in Lexington, Gilbert Corsey of WDRB News in Louisville, and Ashley Kirklen of WLWT News in Cincinnati will host the debate and pose questions to the candidates about issues that are important to Kentucky voters.

How to watch the Kentucky GOP governor debate on TV

The debate will air on 10 television stations serving Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Indiana. Voters can watch the debate on the following stations:

WDKY-TV FOX 56 – Lexington, KY

WDRB-TV – Louisville, KY

WSIL-TV – Paducah, KY

WNKY-TV – Bowling Green, KY

WLWT-TV – Cincinnati, OH

WKRN -TV 2 – Nashville, TN

WATE-TV 6 – Knoxville, TN

WJHL-TV 11 – Tri-Cities TN/VA

WOWK-TV 13 – Charleston/Huntington, WV

WEHT-TV 25 – Evansville, IN

How to watch the Kentucky GOP governor debate online

Viewers may also access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the stations’ websites:

Kentucky primary election 2023

The Kentucky primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 16. To find out more regarding the upcoming election, including polling locations and voter identification requirements, please click here.