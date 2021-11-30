How well does Kentucky handle taking out the trash?

(WEHT) During the holiday season, Americans tend to produce 25-43% more trash than usual. That’s equal to 29 extra pounds of garbage per week.

Where does Kentucky rank compared to the other states? LawnStarter has conducted a study of how waste management is handled across the nation and Kentucky is currently ranked 5th worst overall.

While it reached middle of the pack in terms of multifamily recycling policies, Kentucky fared poorly in the other categories–specifically, food waste management, recycling rates for common containers and packaging materials, recycling facilities per 100,00 residents, and toxic chemical release per square mile.

To see the full analysis and the rankings for all 50 states plus Washington D.C., click here.