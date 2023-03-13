HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX 56) – Northern Kentucky University officials said human remains were found on campus Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement sent to students and staff, the decomposed remains were found behind the soccer stadium in a wooded area. WDRB reported a person located the remains around 12:30 p.m. while on campus for soccer activities.

Authorities said students, faculty, staff, and visitors aren’t in immediate danger.

The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team, and Campbell County Coroner are investigating.