Hutson Inc. expands into Michigan

MURRAY, Ky (WEHT) – Hutson Inc. announced it is adding 18 more stores to its network. The John Deere dealership will be expanding into Michigan with the acquisition of two multi-location dealerships, Bader and Sons Co. and D&G Equipment.

“We are excited about the additional economies of scale and overall value created by combining these dealerships,” said Josh Waggener, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hutson Inc. “We have been intentional about building bench strength over the past few years, which is allowing us to grow our footprint seamlessly, while continuing to be trusted advisors for our growers.”

Hutson Inc. is one of the largest John Deere dealers in North America, with nearly 800 employees.