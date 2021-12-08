“I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated” – Ky. Congressman Guthrie addresses COVID positivity

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie announced he had a breakthrough case of COVID-19, and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

He released this statement following his positive COVID test:

“Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today. I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. My offices in Kentucky’s Second District and D.C. will stay open to assist constituents.”

While vaccinated himself, Guthrie has previously shown strong stances against vaccine mandates within the nation.