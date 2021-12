DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – Some middle school students have a few ideas to transform their local laws.

Sixth grade students at iMiddle are learning about Mesopotamia and the early origins of law. As part of this project, students have created their own proposed laws for the Owensboro-Daviess County community and have invited local elected officials to hear their proposals in hope of bettering our community.

This event will take place December 16 from 9 to 10 a.m. at iMiddle.