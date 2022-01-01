Insulin cost has been capped in Kentucky

This July 2021 image provided by Viatris shows Semglee insulin. On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, U.S. regulators took action that will make it easier to get a cheaper and similar version of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore. The Food and Drug Administration agreed that Viatris Inc.’s Semglee was interchangeable with widely use Lantus, a fast-acting insulin. (Viatris via AP)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A Kentucky law capping the cost of insulin for many residents is going into effect with the new year.

Governor Andy Beshear signed the legislation last March that makes insulin more affordable. It limits the cost to 30 dollars per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians. The cap applies to people with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.

Kentucky ranks seventh nationally for diabetes prevalence with more than half-a-million Kentuckians suffering from diabetes, including the law’s lead GOP sponsor.