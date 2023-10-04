HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday night is an estimated $1.2B and while a Kentuckian hasn’t hit the jackpot yet, they are still cashing in. However, a Kentuckian has won the Powerball before, back in September.

Lottery officials say in September, a US Postal worker who lives in Shepherdsville, Kentucky matched four white ball numbers, winning the game’s third prize. He cashed in $50,000 on the win. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket online the day of the drawing. While at work, the man received an email confirming he had won a $50,000 Powerball prize.

“I had to leave (work),” the man said; he arrived at Kentucky Lottery Headquarters still wearing his USPS uniform. The first person he told was his girlfriend who couldn’t believe it either “I said, ‘I ain’t tellin’ nobody’ but then I went and told everybody,” he joked.

The man told lottery officials he will pay off debt and take a vacation. He also plans to purchase a 1971 Camaro that he has been saving for.