HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Fort Campbell on Saturday as part of her Joining Forces initiative.

The First Lady will meet with military members to celebrate the holidays and meet with military families impacted by tornadoes in the area. She will deliver remarks to volunteers and military families to recognize the community supporting Fort Campbell.

First Lady Jill Biden is expected to arrive at 1 p.m. on Saturday.