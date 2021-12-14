Joplin business will be feeding tornado victims

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a Joplin restaurant are about help a community decimated by a tornado.

Tuesday morning, the Bacon Me Krazy Food Trailer will head to Kentucky.

The owner and volunteers plan to feed 3,000 tornado victims and clean-up crews.

“My wife and I were talking about it and said this is what we need to do we need to take the trailer down there and help,” said Jeff Carney, Bacon Me Krazy Owner.

Over the next three days “Bacon Me Krazy” will be paying it forward.

They will by serving 3,000 cheeseburgers and fries to tornado victims, rescue crews and volunteers who will be cleaning up the destruction in Mayfield Kentucky.

“We were in the Joplin tornado and we just remember whenever we were here all the volunteers and the rescue teams that came here and the places that came in and set up food. We were without electricity for weeks and didn’t have a way to cook ourselves. So this is our time to pay it back.” said Carney.

Throughout the day families dropped off donations of water, hygiene items, blankets and pillows.

“We had a little girl come in here who had a brand new pair of shoes her mom and dad bought her. And instead of keeping them she donated them and we are going take them down there and give them to somebody and that was just great and that’s how people help,” said Carney.

The business will also hand out care packages and gift cards to families.

“We appreciate everybody’s donations just remember what it was like when you were going through it here in Joplin. Give back and thats what we are trying to do. Joplin’s been doing the same and we appreciate that,” said Carney.

“When we can all come together and help out each other it makes times easier in hard times. And its just a good thing to do. everybody should be nice to one another and help out everybody as much as possible,” said Dillon Myers, Bacon Me Krazy employee volunteer.

Bacon Me Krazy set up a GoFundMe to help some of the tornado survivors.

