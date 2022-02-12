FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge says he’s likely to rule “fairly quickly” on motions in a lawsuit by Democrats to block Republican-drawn congressional and state House districts.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports attorneys for Democrats argued the new state House map splits counties too many times. The attorneys say the House and congressional district maps are examples of “extreme partisan gerrymandering.” They asked that the new maps be temporarily blocked.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office says the maps are law and the motion should be dismissed. They say changing the maps would cause “chaos.” Thursday’s hearing was before Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.