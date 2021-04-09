Judge rules in favor of businesses challenging COVID orders

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked applying some of the state’s pandemic-related restrictions to several restaurants and breweries challenging them.

Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued his order Friday. His order applies only to the businesses that challenged the coronavirus-related orders by Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor’s office is appealing the order.

The ruling runs counter to an order by a Franklin County circuit judge, who temporarily blocked laws threatening to invalidate Beshear’s virus-related orders. Privett says “there is every chance” the case he heard will join the Franklin County case on appeal ultimately to the Kentucky Supreme Court.