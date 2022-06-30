LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge cleared the way Thursday for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure that was triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abortion-rights groups fought for the ruling that pauses the 2019 Kentucky law for now. Under the so-called trigger provisions, abortions ended abruptly June 24 once the nation’s highest court ruled to end Roe’s 1973 federal constitutional protections for abortions.

The lawsuit argues that the bans violate the rights to privacy, bodily autonomy, and self-determination outlined in sections one and two of the Kentucky Constitution. A hearing on the organizations’ request for a temporary injunction to block the laws during litigation has been scheduled for July 6.

The Kentucky case reflects the battles now being waged in courthouses around the country over whether pregnancies may be lawfully ended.