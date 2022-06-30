LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A judge in Louisville is weighing a request that could allow abortion services to resume in Kentucky.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry is hearing a case that would potentially block Kentucky’s trigger law.

This is after the state’s two abortion providers filed a lawsuit arguing Kentucky’s constitution provides the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Perry has also scheduled a hearing in early July for an injunction against the law which would allow abortion services to continue in Kentucky while a lawsuit is pending.

His ruling is expected to come down Thursday.