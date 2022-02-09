FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is taking steps to create a statewide Profile of a Graduate. The profile will be a vision statement describing what a learner should know and be able to do before they graduate high school.

The board heard an update on building this statewide profile at the Feb. 9 meeting at the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) from director of the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Division of Innovation David Cook. This effort to build a statewide profile began under then-Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt.

The profile is part of revising Kentucky’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) state plan in 2017. Pruitt formed the Educational Innovations Work Group which recommended pursuing an approach that gauges learning based on a student’s demonstration of understanding called a competency-based education.

Pruitt directed the Division of Innovation to implement this recommendation and involve local school districts. The division formed the Kentucky Competency Education and Assessment Consortium (KCEAC).

KCEAC’s vision is to create a collaboration among districts committed to a systemic approach to competency education and assessment. The KCEAC will assist the KDE with designing and implementing a competency education and assessment system.

Cook and his office opened an application for districts to apply to the consortium. The Shelby and Trigg counties met the evaluation criteria.

Both districts already had a Profile of a Graduate and the two profiles had nearly identical key competencies. This helped KCEAC to create “Anchor Competencies” that formed the basis of their initial work.

The consortium researched profiles across the country and brought together teacher from Shelby and Trigg counties. This research led the consortium to find five core competencies that every Profile of a Graduate has: critical thinker, communicator, empowered learner, collaborator and engaged citizen.

KBE Chair Lu S. Young expressed her strong support of the Profile of a Graduate. “These measurable skills are the outcomes we want for all Kentucky kids,” said Young.

One of the KBE’s current goals is a desire to “promote the creation of a statewide profile of a learner/graduate, identifying the knowledge, skills and dispositions all Kentucky learners need to become successful citizens.”

“These (Profile of a Graduate) rubrics are as helpful to creating independent learners as they are documenting the outcomes of instruction and helping to scaffold instruction,” said KBE Vice Chair Sharon Porter Robinson.

The consortium had expanded to 11 school districts before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020: Allen, Boone, Corbin Independent, Frankfort Independent, Jefferson, Logan, Mason, Metcalfe, Shelby, Trigg and Trimble. “The intent now is to keep going with that work, adding more districts to think about it,” said Cook.

Many Local Laboratories of Learning (L3) communities have an interest in furthering their work on their Profile of a Graduate. The L3 communities are local and inclusive coalitions that are piloting new assessment, accountability and learning approaches.

“When you walk into a school that has an operationalized Profile of a Graduate, kids don’t just talk about their math score. They talk about, ‘This is what I did with my team the other day, we collaborated on this project.’” said Cook. “They know that they’re working towards being a collaborator, a communicator and a critical thinker.”

KBE’s student member and senior at Eastern High School (Jefferson County) Solyana Mesfin has experienced first-hand a form of the Profile of a Graduate through Jefferson County Public School’s Backpack of Success Skills.

The Backpack of Success is a digital platform for students to enter pictures, videos and a written reflection of what they have learned in five key areas: prepared and resilient learner; globally and culturally competent citizen; emerging innovator; effective communicator; and productive collaborator.

“Being in this process now where you have to cultivate what you’ve learned, it’s really reflective,” said Mesfin.

The board voted to ask its curriculum committee with the development of a plan with a taskforce appointed by the committee chair. The purpose of the taskforce is to further study the Profile of a Graduate data information, engage stakeholders for feedback and report back to the board with conclusions and recommendations.