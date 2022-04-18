FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) will accept nominations for the Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education through May 13.

The award honors outstanding dedication to improving achievement for students with disabilities and is given each year to a Kentuckian or a Kentucky organization. Criteria for the award includes:

Leadership or implementation of innovative practice in curriculum, instruction or assessment that leads to improved learning, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences; and

Districts or schools demonstrating significant improvement or sustained excellence in learning or behavior outcomes for students with learning or behavior differences.

The award is named in honor of the late Johnnie Grissom. Grissom is a longtime Kentucky Department of Education employee who served as associate commissioner for the Office of Special Instructional Services. Grissom provided steadfast commitment, service and leadership, striving to help all students achieve at high levels regardless of their disabilities.

Nominations can be submitted using the 2022 Grissom Award for Innovation in Special Education Google Form.

KBE will present the award to the 2022 recipient in August.