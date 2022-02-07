KBE’s accepting nominations for Karem Award

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the Karem Award for Excellence in Education Policy. The Karem Award is given in the spring of each year to state policymakers, education leaders, or citizens who have made a notable and worthy contribution toward improving Kentucky’s public education system.

The award has standards that includes the candidates demonstrating leadership in policy development, passage or performance that results in increased educational opportunities for students. Other standards that are considered are the candidate’s contribution to improve educational, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students or increased the capacity of teachers or school staff to supplement the academic, social or emotional needs of Kentucky students.

The award is named after former board chairman David Karem. Karem served on the KBE from 2009 through 2016 before joining the board again in December 2019 through April 2020.

He served for 33 years in the Kentucky State Senate and as chair of the Senate Education Committee. Karem championed the passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act (KERA) and led the efforts for the 4% school tax levy by school districts during his tenure in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Nominations are open through March 18 for the Karem Award.