KDE releases its 2020-2021 Ky. school report card data

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – The Kentucky Department of Education has released its 2020-2021 Kentucky school report card data as required by statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Kentucky administers state tests called the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA), previously called K-PREP – the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress. The tests were developed by Kentucky teachers and align with the Kentucky Academic Standards in each content area. As current standards had been measured in operational state assessments, the KSA name has been applied.

Assessments were administered in Kentucky during the spring of 2021. A release from the Kentucky Department of Education said they’re one of a number of strategies to better understand how students who tested performed academically as part of Kentucky’s COVID-19 academic recovery efforts.

Kentucky’s school report card data is divided into “key topic areas,” which are: