KDE to provide meals through Summer Food Service Program

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – From June to August, the Summer Food Service Program, federally funded and administered by the Kentucky Department of Education, will provide meals at no cost to children age 18 and under who are from low-income families.

To find a Summer Food Service Program site:

Text “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877

Visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks or

Call (866) 348-6479

Last summer, more than 1,500 sites helped serve over 17 million meals to Kentucky children. The number of Summer Food Service Program meals and meal sites has increased annually for the past five years.