FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Superintendents Advisory Council met on Feb. 10 to discuss how to improve teachers’ working conditions. Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass briefly explained the release of the Impact Kentucky Working Conditions Survey and said he hopes the results can lead to a bigger conversation about how teachers can be better supported.

“I think these results are a good snapshot of what our teachers have been experiencing, and it’s a lot of struggle,” said Glass. “In addition to the release of this data, we just released an op/ed about how we can help teachers thrive. We hope what emerges from this is a statewide conversation about how we can pull together as a Commonwealth to support teachers and see them thrive.”

Educators reported most favorably on staff-leadership relationships at 76% but they reported least favorably on emotional well-being and belonging at 48%. A total of 75% of respondents said they were concerned to some degree with the emotional well-being of their colleagues as a result of their work and 64% said they were concerned about their own emotional well-being.

Certified educators working at least half-time are given the opportunity to provide input on teaching conditions every two years. The results can be used to inform improvements within schools, districts and statewide.

This is the first working conditions survey that has been administered to teachers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. More than 38,000 certified employees responded to the survey and approximately 33,000 of those were teachers.