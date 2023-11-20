HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say all County Clerk offices will temporarily pause in-person and online motor and vessel-related services in early January to accommodate a transition for the state’s vehicle information database.

A news release says the state’s 40-year-old legacy system Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) will sunset this year, and the seventh and final module of the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) will be fully integrated by early January. The system upgrade is a part of KYTC’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies within the Department of Vehicle Regulation, the Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing and County Clerks’ offices throughout the state.

Officials say the following services will be unavailable during the migration:

vehicle and boat registration renewals

vehicle and boat titling and transfers

disabled parking permit issuance

license plate issuance

According to officials, vehicle owners due to renew in December are encouraged to do so early before holiday closures.

The news release says a statewide break of services is necessary to allow for an optimal transfer of more than 350 million records. The move to KAVIS will not impact driver license issuance at Driver Licensing Regional Offices.

“It was necessary to migrate this final phase of KAVIS statewide at one time instead of in stages since vehicles are transferable between counties and running two different systems at the same time could impact data integrity,” said KYTC Office of Information Technology Executive Director Heather Stout. “We are committed to making the process as seamless as possible for all involved and have reduced the closure timeline to days versus weeks. We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we replace a 45-year-old mainframe system with a modern and improved solution.”

Officials say this is the migration schedule:

Online vehicle registration renewal Unavailable starting December 28, 2023. Online renewal will be restored the week of Jan. 8, 2024. Visit drive.ky.gov for updates.

County Clerk Offices Motor vehicle and vessel-related services will be unavailable as early as December 29, 2023. All offices will pause services starting January 1, 2024, and gradually resume services the week of January 8, 2024. Some offices will choose to close to the public during this time while others may be open to perform services not related to vehicles or boats.



Officials urge people to check with their local county clerk office to learn their plans.