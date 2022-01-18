Kentuckians can appeal FEMA’s decisions

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Western Kentucky residents who applied for assistance with FEMA following the December 10 storms and tornadoes and received a determination letter regarding their eligibility should read the letter carefully. It might not be final.

If there is disagreement with FEMA’s decision, the decision can be appealed. By appealing, people are asking FEMA to review their case. To get this done, a person may just need to submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process an application.

An applicant who disagrees with FEMA’s decision or the amount of assistance may submit an appeal letter and supporting documents such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs. An appeal must be in writing. In a signed and dated letter, explain the reason or reasons for the appeal. It should also include:

The applicant’s full name

The FEMA disaster number (FEMA DR-4630-KY for the Kentucky disaster)

The address of the pre-disaster primary residence

The applicant’s current phone number and address

The FEMA application number on all documents.

If someone other than an applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter, that person must sign it and provide FEMA with a signed statement authorizing the individual to act on behalf of the applicant.

A letter must be postmarked within 60 days of the date of the determination letter. An appeal letter and supporting documents may be submitted to the agency via a FEMA online account or by mail or fax. Some ways to do that are: