HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – State Representative and 2023 attorney general candidate Pamela Stevenson spoke at the Henderson Rotary Club during a lunch on Thursday.

During her visit, Stevenson stressed the importance of the job of the attorney general as the people’s lawyer. She also said she will be doing listening tours and making the office available for Kentuckians to say what is important to them.

Stevenson currently represents Louisville and has 27 years of experience with the Judge Advocate General corps. She is also an associate minister at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Louisville.

The only other candidate declared for the attorney general’s race is Republican Russell Coleman, a former U.S. attorney for the western district of Kentucky. Current Attorney General Daniel Cameron will not run for re-election as he has declared his own run for governor.