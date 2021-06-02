Kentucky AG sues CVS Health over state’s opioid problems

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) – Kentucky’s attorney general is suing CVS Health. Attorney General Daniel Cameron accuses CVS of flooding the state with prescription opioids that contributed to the state’s addiction woes. Cameron filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Franklin County Circuit Court. He says the health care company played a role in “fueling the crisis” by inundating the state with millions of doses of powerful prescription painkillers. Cameron says CVS ignored its own safeguard systems while “peddling” the highly addictive drugs in its stores. CVS Health did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The company operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains.

