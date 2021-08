KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A Kentucky lawmaker has now filed a bill that calls for stiffer prison sentences for swatting convictions.

“Swatting” is when someone falsely reports a life-threatening emergency at someone’s home. The report prompts a heavily armed police presence to respond to the home.

If the bill is passed, if someone is hurt or killed during a swatting incident, it would become a felony charge with a 5 to 10 year prison sentence.