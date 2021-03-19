Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls

A protester holds up a painting of Breonna Taylor during a rally on the one year anniversary of her death at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would make it a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky has stalled in the state’s House of Representatives and appears unlikely to pass. The fate of a proposal to ban no-knock warrants statewide is less certain more than one year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

A partial ban on no-knock warrants passed the Kentucky Senate last month, but two representatives have proposed amendments that some warn would nullify the bill. GOP Senate President Robert Stivers has said there is a chance Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would sign it into law if a bipartisan consensus is met.