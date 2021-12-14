Kentucky Board of Education looking for award nominees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the Samuel Robinson Award for Diversity and Equity in Public Education. Created in 2004, the award is given to an individual or group who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, commitment and service in promoting equity and opportunities to learn at high levels for Kentucky students.

The award was named for Samuel Robinson, a former KBE member from 1991 to 2004, who made diversity and equity in public education his life’s work. He began his career as a Kentucky educator in Louisville in 1960. He was also a prominent figure in Louisville during the Civil Rights era.

Each year, KBE grants this award to an individual or group that meets the following criteria:

Successful efforts to close socioeconomic and/or racial achievement gaps

Significantly improving student learning, student achievement or other measured outcomes among students of color or economically disadvantaged students

Nominations will accepted through January 13. To make a nomination, click here. For more information on the award, click here.