Kentucky Board of Education’s new member revealed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — A new addition to Kentucky Board of Education has been announced.

Former Johnson County Superintendent Steve Trimble is ready to begin advocating for all of Kentucky’s children as the newest member of the Kentucky Board of Education, a spokesperson says.

On Dec. 22, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Trimble to the KBE, filling the vacancy left by former member Cody Pauley Johnson, who represented the 7th Supreme Court District. He will fill out the rest of Johnson’s term, which ends on April 14, 2024.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board,” he said, “I have also heard some great things about our commissioner, Dr. Jason E. Glass, so I am looking forward to working with him as well.”

Trimble said the KBE has a lot of strong initiatives already in place, from making equity a focus to increasing school funding. Trimble said he is excited to advocate for technology centers and make sure students have more than one pathway presented to them after high school.