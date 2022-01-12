Kentucky business earns Workplace Safety Award three years in a row

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced Wednesday that for the third year in a row, Adient US LLC of Georgetown has earned the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for workplace safety excellence.

Adient says they have not experienced a lost-time injury or illness at the plant since November 2018. Officials say the company consists of more than 700 employees, logging more than 3.6 million hours worked on the job since that time.

“Our team members understand their role in safety and how their decisions affect the safety of our plant,” said Wayne Allen, environmental health and safety manager at the Georgetown plant. “It feels great working with a team that truly places safety first.”

Companies can qualify for the award if employees achieve a required number of hours worked without experiencing a lost-time injury or illness incident. The required number of hours needed to qualify varies for each company depending on the number of employees. For more information on the Governor’s Safety and Health Award program, click here.