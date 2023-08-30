HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say crews from more than ten electric cooperatives in Kentucky are being deployed to assist in power restoration efforts after Hurricane Idalia.

Officials say crews from three co-ops began driving to South Carolina on Wednesday morning, while at least eight other co-ops are gearing up for a Thursday departure to Georgia. Kentucky Electric Cooperatives says mutual aid preparations for Idalia began late last week involving other power providers, federal energy agencies and disaster response representatives and energy industry associations.

Officials say the top priority of each local Kentucky co-op is service to its own consumer-members. A news release says before committing resources to mutual aid requests, each co-op ensures it has ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.

“Our safety team is in touch with co-ops throughout the region to maximize a safe and effective power restoration effort,” said Joe Arnold, vice-president of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “Each Kentucky co-op is matched with a co-op in the disaster area who has requested their assistance, from rebuilding infrastructure such as broken poles, to restoring the miles of wire brought down by high winds and falling trees. The storm surge in Georgia and South Carolina can present its own set of challenges.”