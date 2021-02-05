Kentucky committee dismisses two more impeachment petitions against Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDKY) – A state legislative panel assigned to look into impeachments is meeting again on Friday.

They are considering impeachment petitions against Governor Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Rep. Robert Goforth.

The committee has now met five times but has taken little if any actions.

Each time they have met, they called roll and then went into executive session for about three hours.

Two days ago several motions in the impeachment against Cameron were dismissed. A week and a half ago, one of the four petitioners in the governor’s case asked to withdraw his petition.

In Friday’s meeting, the committee dismissed two more of the impeachment petitions against Gov. Beshear, say those petitions were “insufficient on their face.”

No action was taken in the petitions against Cameron or Goforth.

