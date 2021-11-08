Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie gives reason for voting against infrastructure bill

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie voted against the recently passed infrastructure bill.

The trillion dollar bill awaits President Biden’s signature. Biden says the bill will lead to more jobs and transform the nation’s transportation system, but Guthrie says there was too much in the bill that’s not what some Americans traditionally consider as infrastructure.

“There’s a lot of green new deal things like electric charging stations, and electric buses and things such as that,” said Guthrie. “I think when Americans want infrastructure, they think roads, bridges, highways locks and dams, those types of things.”

The Senate approved the bill back in August.