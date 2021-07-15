Kentucky Department for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school operations

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) released new guidance on July 15 on ways schools can help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the 2021-2022 year begins.

The document, “Guidance for K-12 School Operations for In-Person Learning,” says that schools are an essential part of community infrastructure and the return to in-person instruction for students is a priority.

The purpose of this document is to provide information on prevention strategies that help protect students, teachers and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools based on the updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidelines released on July 9.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and DPH encourage school and district leaders to review the updated guidance documents and allow them to inform their decision making.