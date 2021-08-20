Kentucky Department of Education releases new guidance on face masks

KENTUCKY – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released a new guidance document, Non-regulatory Guidance: Face Coverings, which elaborates upon the regulation issued by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) that requires the use of face coverings in all public school facilities across Kentucky. This guidance document is intended to provide support for schools and districts as they work to implement the new requirements.

The regulation, issued by KBE on Aug. 12, requires that all individuals, including students, school employees, contractors and visitors, wear a face covering that covers both the mouth and nose while inside school facilities. The document provides further details on the requirements of the regulation and what qualifies as an acceptable face covering. It also outlines who may be exempted from wearing a face covering, such as children under the age of 2 and any person with a disability that prevents them from safely wearing one.

The guidance provides considerations for non-compliance, students with disabilities, preschool students and religious exemptions.