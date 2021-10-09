Kentucky Department of Education’s Summer Food Service Program offering information session for potential new sponsors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – The KDE will be offering a brief online information session for potential new Summer Food Service Program sponsors in Kentucky on Nov. 4, 2021, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. EST. Officials say their SFSP staff will be providing a general overview of the program and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.

KDE encourages schools and nonprofit organizations to sponsor the SFSP and provide free meals to Kentucky children and teens in low-income areas. They say that in Kentucky, there are underserved areas where children would benefit from the availability of SFSP meals.

Sponsoring organizations must be one of the following:

A public or nonprofit private school food authority (including school districts)

A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp

A unit of a local, municipal, county or state government

A public or nonprofit private college or university, or

Other private nonprofit organization.

To register for the session, use this Microsoft Teams link. KDE officials say that registrants will also receive an invitation to attend the 2021 SFSP Celebration event immediately following the informational session.