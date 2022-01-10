Kentucky Education Commissioner gives opinion on proposed budget

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — In response to Gov. Beshear’s proposed 2023 and 2024 fiscal year education budget, Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass released this statement:

“There is no greater investment in our state’s future than education, which ensures the next generation is prepared to successfully enter the workforce and contribute to the incredible economic growth and job development Kentucky has worked to achieve. Education helps ensure a quality and prosperous life for all current and future Kentuckians. In what has been – and continues to be – a very tough couple of years for our schools, we are so pleased to see these proposed historic investments in public education.

“The priorities for the Kentucky Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education this budget cycle include funding all-day kindergarten, funding school transportation costs and restoring funding for professional development for our public school teachers. All of these are supported by this budget proposal, along with other investments that will contribute to the quality of education for Kentucky’s public school students.

“At KDE, we will hold on any comparative analysis questions between the funding provided in today’s announcement and what the House put forth last week until we have the chance to see the actual bill language. And we all know things can change over the course of a legislative session. But make no mistake, we are at a great and historic starting point for education in these coming two years and we look forward to working with the governor and the legislature in the weeks ahead as the budget is finalized.”