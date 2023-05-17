HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky made the top ten states for active sportsbook bettors.

A news release says sports betting online has been on the rise in recent years. Officials say ever since the Supreme Court allowed states the right to determine their own laws around the topic, twenty-three states have pushed through legislation that allows residents to gamble online around their favorite sporting events.

To look into this, people at USBettingReport.com analyzed Google searches for the 50 most popular sportsbooks in each state, to reveal where they are being searched the most.

Kentucky came in at #7, with a total of 940,000 searches for sportsbooks in the past 12 months, which is 20.8 searches per 100 people in the state. Indiana tied with Arizona at #13, with Searches for Sportsbooks (last 12 months) at 1,250,380, and Searches for Sportsbooks (Per 100 of the Population) at 18.3.

The website says coming in #1 is Nevada and #15 is Maryland. In total, searches for sportsbooks in Nevada reached above 1.37 million.