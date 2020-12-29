Kentucky fares well in new government spending bill

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky is getting a big piece of the pie when it comes to the government spending bills signed into law by President Donald Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) announced a breakdown of the various Kentucky-centered funding.

The bill secured more than $5 billion to stop the flow of illegal drugs into Kentucky, mainly targeting opioids. More than $5 billion was also allotted in the interest of economic development, infrastructure, and student and worker preparation.

Agriculture research service sites will receive $4 million to continue researching hemp, and ongoing CBD medical research will receive $5 million.

And $25 million goes to fight the war on Asian carp. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will use that money to help remove Asian carp, an invasive species, from waterways like Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.

Wildlife officials corral Asian carp into one location using electronic technology and then extract the fish from the water with specialized nets.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

