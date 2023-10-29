HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A firefighter in Leslie County, Kentucky has died after getting injured while responding to an ATV accident.

According to the Kentucky Firefighters Association, Regina Huffman of Coon Creek Fire & Rescue was responding to an ATV accident with two people hurt around 10:00 on Saturday night.

The vehicle Huffman was riding in slipped off the roadway, went down an embankment and hit a house.

Officials said Huffman and another firefighter, her oldest son, were hurt.

Huffman died a few hours later at a hospital. Her son’s injuries were minor.

No other firefighters were hurt.

The Kentucky Firefighters Association said Huffman was 39 years old and is survived by her fiancee and six children.