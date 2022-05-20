KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYFWR) shared on Facebook that it helped with a 2021 hunger event.

In 2021, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KYFWR) said it provided annual financial support to Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry to enable professional processing of hunter-harvested deer donated to provide protein to food banks and shelters across the state. KYFWR says this was made possible with money bought through license purchases, boat registration fees, and Kentucky Wild memberships.

KYFWR says each deer yielded about forty pounds of lean meat on average for community organizations to serve meals with such as chili, lasagna and burgers to those in need throughout the year. These deer resulted in making 300,000 meals with venison, all of which was intended for shelters and food banks.

