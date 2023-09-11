ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was at an event on Monday with Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins to honor those who lost their lives on this day 22 years ago.

From Alaska to Florida and everywhere in between, people in the U.S. are honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, which is considered one of the deadliest attacks on American soil. Nearly 3,000 died from the crashes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Beshear and Mayor Perkins on Monday were in Ashland to stand in solidarity with the people who died on 9/11.

Ashland Fire Chief Stephen Alley said it is important to remember this day and those who lost their lives.

“I think it is very important that we never forget the sacrifices that those first responders made,” Chief Alley said on Monday. “On what was America’s darkest days, those were in the individuals still going in.”