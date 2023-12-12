HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A number of people from Kentucky’s Habitat for Humanity groups — including the Pennyrile region serving Webster, Hopkins and Christian Counties — marched in Governor Andy Beshear’s Inaugural Parade on Tuesday afternoon.

The staff from Habitat marched a mile from Frankfort’s main street bridge to the Kentucky State Capitol.

Governor Beshear personally invited the group to march in his parade, and Habitat says it was an honor to participate.

“We’ve spent the last two years doing amazing work,” said Heath Duncan, who serves as Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region’s executive director. “To be recognized as one of the productive build partners — and getting an invitation to be in the parade — is pretty cool. It’s exciting.”

Other build partners joined Habitat in the parade who are rebuilding Western Kentucky from tornadoes and Eastern Kentucky from floods.