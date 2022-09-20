KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest.

The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, work environment and emotional & physical well-being. Kentucky ranked as the 47th happiest state, behind only Arkansas, Louisiana and West Virginia.

Kentucky’s share of adult depression, adequate sleep-rate, sports participation rate and volunteer rate ranked among the lowest in the nation. In contrast, Hawaii was named the happiest in the entire United States.

Although the Commonwealth ranked very low on happiness, it ranked as the kindness state last year. That study surveyed thousands of Americans on the kind acts they do.

Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life. For full findings of the study, click here.

